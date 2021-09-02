White Pine Investment CO Sells 817 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

White Pine Investment CO cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

