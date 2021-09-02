Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 673,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WLL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,006. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

