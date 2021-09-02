WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $45.67. 52,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 209,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

