Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $252.50

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 252.50 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.29), with a volume of 147166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 237.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

