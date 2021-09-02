Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 13660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 3.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.75.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

