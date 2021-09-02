WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

MAPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAPS stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 19,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,297. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that WM Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

