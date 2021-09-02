Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,468.00

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $181,468.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00133174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00156780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.47 or 0.07691616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,284.55 or 0.99955336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.00796679 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

