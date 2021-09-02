WOM Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $16.08 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $16.08 million and $2.06 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00137358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00816801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047610 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.