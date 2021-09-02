Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $439,770.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $271.32. The stock had a trading volume of 917,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,326. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,507.25 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 56,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Workday by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Workday by 8.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.