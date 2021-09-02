Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRDLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Worldline stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,219. Worldline has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

