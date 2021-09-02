Wrapped BNB Price Tops $493.27 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $493.27 or 0.00983971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00136643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00157230 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.61 or 0.07555449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,126.18 or 0.99990824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.51 or 0.00808904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,871,739 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

