Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.