Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Short Interest Update

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,440,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the July 29th total of 10,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $154.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

