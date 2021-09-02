Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 463,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XIN stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

