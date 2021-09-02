XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at KeyCorp

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.42.

XPO opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $11,136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 43.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

