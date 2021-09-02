XPO Logistics (XPO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) in the last few weeks:

9/1/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/27/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $185.00 to $105.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $185.00 to $105.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $177.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $169.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $176.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/2/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $176.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

7/9/2021 – XPO Logistics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.01. 35,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 52.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

