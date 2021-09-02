Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Yext has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.58.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,219,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

