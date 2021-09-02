YFValue (YFV) Price Hits $1.63

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YFValue Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

