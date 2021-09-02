Yield Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $23,263.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

