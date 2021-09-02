YOUengine (YOUC) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00120725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00809553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047577 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

