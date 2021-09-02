Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

Get Yunhong International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yunhong International stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.