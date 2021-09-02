Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GAMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 702,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,296. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.