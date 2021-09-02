Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Post $0.78 EPS

Brokerages predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

