Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Machinery.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 487.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 253.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 74,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,396 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.42. 162,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $640.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $35.24.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
