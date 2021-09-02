Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TITN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 487.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 253.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 74,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,396 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.42. 162,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $640.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

