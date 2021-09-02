Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

USM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,462. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Cellular by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

