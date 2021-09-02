Zacks: Analysts Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Accel Entertainment also posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,744.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,690 shares of company stock valued at $852,720. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 27.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 40.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 174,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,104. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.