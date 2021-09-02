Zacks: Analysts Expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to Post -$1.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will announce ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.72). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

ACHV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:ACHV traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 119,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,628. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

