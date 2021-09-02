Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $559.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce $559.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.80 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $501.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,638,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,522,501 shares of company stock valued at $148,458,767 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $1,265,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 119,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,381. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

