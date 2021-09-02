Zacks: Analysts Expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14).

Shares of CBB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 121,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,574. Cincinnati Bell has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $788.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 116,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.