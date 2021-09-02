Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CODI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -238.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

