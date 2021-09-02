Zacks: Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $90.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Q2 has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $148.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.15.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,590,000 after acquiring an additional 114,469 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 208.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,067,000 after buying an additional 1,653,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,380,000 after buying an additional 141,717 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

