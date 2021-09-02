Zacks: Analysts Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,254,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,075,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,778. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

