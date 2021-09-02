Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,838. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

