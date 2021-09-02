Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. BRP Group also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ BRP traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 195,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,478. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -135.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.