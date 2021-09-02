Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $16.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $67.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $67.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

CZWI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.20. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

