Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.22 Million

Analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will report sales of $88.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.44 million and the lowest is $87.95 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $393.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.16 million to $394.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $449.70 million, with estimates ranging from $447.46 million to $451.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.