Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). South Jersey Industries reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SJI. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,792 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after acquiring an additional 323,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,458,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJI opened at $25.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

