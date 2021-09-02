Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $296,000. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,666. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

