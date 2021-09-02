Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report sales of $1.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $21.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.05 million to $5.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million.

AGLE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 90,857 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.