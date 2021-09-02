Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Strong Sell

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 275.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 128,445 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

