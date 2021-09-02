Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) to Strong Sell

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

