Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Hold

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 325,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,185. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,346 shares of company stock worth $258,079 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

