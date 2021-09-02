Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) to Hold

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:BTU opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.