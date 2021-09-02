Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) to Hold

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $309.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. Analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.