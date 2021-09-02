Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) to Hold

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “
NASDAQ CAPR traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 200,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,696. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.