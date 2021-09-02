Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) to Hold

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

NASDAQ CAPR traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 200,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,696. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

