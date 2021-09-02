Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) to “Hold”

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 586,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 1,051,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 909,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

