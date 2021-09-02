Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to “Buy”

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE HEP opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 126,609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

