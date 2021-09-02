Zacks Investment Research Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to “Buy”

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.34. 154,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,982. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 207.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

