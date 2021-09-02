Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

ITOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,955. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,625 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 397,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

