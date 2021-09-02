Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to “Hold”

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank reduced their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,336,000 after buying an additional 767,464 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

